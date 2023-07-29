What time will Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight start on Saturday, July 29

The undisputed welterweight championship and the unofficial label of the best fighter pound-for-pound will be on the line Saturday night when Errol Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford take the ring in the most anticipated fight of the year. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, and Ring welterweight championships. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) puts the WBO welterweight title on the line. Showtime PPV will broadcast the card starting at 9 p.m. ET. The cost of the fight is $84.99.

Crawford, a 35-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, is a three-division world champion. He won the WBO welterweight title from Jeff Horn with a ninth-round TKO on June 9, 2018. He has successfully defended the title six times with notable wins over Amir Khan, Kell Brook, and Shawn Porter. ESPN has Crawford as the best fighter in the world, pound-for-pound, Ring Magazine rates Crawford as the No. 2 pound-for-pound. He was named Fighter of the Year in 2014 and 2017.

Spence, a 33-year-old from Long Island, New York, is a career welterweight. He won the IBF welterweight title from Brook with an 11th-round knockout on May 27, 2017, grabbed the WBC title from Porter on September 28, 2019, and added the WBA title with a TKO win over Yordenis Ugas on April 16, 2022. He also has wins over Mikey Garcia and Danny Garcia. Ring Magazine considers Spence the best welterweight in the world. ESPN has him as the third-best pound-by-pound fighter.

Crawford is the slight -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Spence is a +130 underdog.

Full Card for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford