Odds for UFC 291: Poirier-Gaethje 2 on Saturday, July 29

The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29. The five-match main card is headlined by top-ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fighting for the ceremonial “BMF” title that was previously held by Jorge Masvidal. The card also features former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes debut at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz.
ESPN+ PPV will have the full broadcast of the main card and the main preliminary card will be on ABC & ESPN.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
UFC 291 odds
Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Dustin Poirier: -145
Alex Gaethje: +125
Jan Blachowicz: -110
Alex Pereira: +110
Tony Ferguson: +310
Bobby Green: -380
Michael Chiesa: +120
Kevin Holland: -140
Derrick Lewis: +185
Marcos Rogerio De Lima: -215
Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
Gabriel Bonfim: -330
Trevin Giles: +275
Roman Kopylov: -205
Claudio Ribeiro: +165
Jake Matthews: -240
Darrius Flowers: +200
CJ Vergara: -155
Vinicius Salvador: +125
Early Preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass
Matthew Semelsberger: -205
Uros Medic: +175
Miranda Maverick: -280
Priscila Cachoeira: +235