Odds for UFC 291: Poirier-Gaethje 2 on Saturday, July 29

The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29. The five-match main card is headlined by top-ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fighting for the ceremonial “BMF” title that was previously held by Jorge Masvidal. The card also features former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes debut at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz.

ESPN+ PPV will have the full broadcast of the main card and the main preliminary card will be on ABC & ESPN.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

UFC 291 odds

Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Dustin Poirier: -145

Alex Gaethje: +125

Jan Blachowicz: -110

Alex Pereira: +110

Tony Ferguson: +310

Bobby Green: -380

Michael Chiesa: +120

Kevin Holland: -140

Derrick Lewis: +185

Marcos Rogerio De Lima: -215

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Gabriel Bonfim: -330

Trevin Giles: +275

Roman Kopylov: -205

Claudio Ribeiro: +165

Jake Matthews: -240

Darrius Flowers: +200

CJ Vergara: -155

Vinicius Salvador: +125

Early Preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass

Matthew Semelsberger: -205

Uros Medic: +175

Miranda Maverick: -280

Priscila Cachoeira: +235