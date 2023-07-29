Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 291 co-main event

UFC 291 is set for Saturday, July 29, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 12-bout card will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the fictional “BMF” title. Both fighters are ranked in the top three of the lightweight division (Poirier #2, Gaetheje #3). The main card will get started at 10 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

In the co-main event, it will be former UFC middleweight champions Alex Pereira making his debut at light heavyweight against former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. This is a title eliminator bout with the winner likely to fight Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light heavyweight championship later this year or in early 2024.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 291 on July 29.

Money line odds

Blachowiz: -120

Pereira: +100

Total Rounds

Over 2.5 (+150)

Under 2.5 rounds ( -185)

Method of Victory

Blachowicz to win by KO/TKO/ DQ: +250

Blachowicz to win by submission: +500

Blachowicz to by decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Pereira to win via KO/TKO, KO: +165

Pereira to win via submission: +1800

Pereira to win via decsision: +650