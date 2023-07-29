 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 291 main event

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fight at lightweight in the main event of UFC 291 on July 29. We break down the odds.

MMA: UFC 281 - Poirier vs Chandler Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 291 is set for Saturday, July 29, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 12-bout card will be headlined by a lightweight bout between No. 2 Dustin Poirier and No. 3 Justin Gaethje. The main card will get started at 10 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 on July 29.

Money line odds

Poirier: -150
Gaethje: +130

Round Total

Over 2.5: -120

Under -110

Method Of Victory

Poirier to win by KO/TKO/ DQ: +175
Poirier to win by submission: +650
Poirier to win by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Gaethje to win by KO/TKO/ DQ: +225
Gaethje to win by submission: +2000
Gaethje to win by decision: +550

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The main card for UFC 291 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

