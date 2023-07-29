Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 291 main event

UFC 291 is set for Saturday, July 29, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 12-bout card will be headlined by a lightweight bout between No. 2 Dustin Poirier and No. 3 Justin Gaethje. The main card will get started at 10 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 on July 29.

Money line odds

Poirier: -150

Gaethje: +130

Round Total

Over 2.5: -120

Under -110

Method Of Victory

Poirier to win by KO/TKO/ DQ: +175

Poirier to win by submission: +650

Poirier to win by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Gaethje to win by KO/TKO/ DQ: +225

Gaethje to win by submission: +2000

Gaethje to win by decision: +550

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The main card for UFC 291 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.