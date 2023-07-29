Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 291 main event

UFC 291 is set for Saturday, July 29, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 12-bout card will be headlined by a lightweight bout between No. 2 Dustin Poirier and No. 3 Justin Gaethje. The main card will get started at 10 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN+.
Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 on July 29.
Money line odds
Poirier: -150
Gaethje: +130
Round Total
Over 2.5: -120
Under -110
Method Of Victory
Poirier to win by KO/TKO/ DQ: +175
Poirier to win by submission: +650
Poirier to win by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Gaethje to win by KO/TKO/ DQ: +225
Gaethje to win by submission: +2000
Gaethje to win by decision: +550
The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The main card for UFC 291 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.