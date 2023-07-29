 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Road America 180 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Road America 180 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

Leland Honeyman, driver of the #45 Klean Freak Body Wipes Chevrolet, and Patrick Emerling, driver of the #53 Chevrolet, drive during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 at Road America on July 28, 2023 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday with the Road America 180 at Road America in Wisconsin. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 45 laps on the road course running 182.16 total miles. Ty Gibbs won last year’s race with a time of 2:36:14, although that came after three laps of overtime. The year prior the race lasted 2:25:47 and in 2020 it was 2:56:37. It will run somewhere between two and three hours, but the time can vary considerably year-over-year.

A.J. Allmendinger claimed pole position in qualifying and Cole Custer will join him on the front row. This weekend will see Allmendinger doing the double dip at two race tracks. He’ll run in the Wisconsin Xfinity race on Saturday and then head to Richmond Raceway to run in the Cook Out 400 Cup Series race. Derek Kraus will run in Cup Series qualifying for him on Saturday afternoon.

2023 Road America 180 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 A.J. Allmendinger 10
2 Cole Custer 00
3 Justin Allgaier 7
4 Riley Herbst 98
5 Sam Mayer 1
6 Sage Karam 24
7 Connor Mosack 19
8 John H. Nemechek 20
9 Kaz Grala 26
10 Sammy Smith 18
11 Josh Bilicki 91
12 Sheldon Creed 2
13 Josh Berry 8
14 Austin Hill 21
15 Brett Moffitt 25
16 Chandler Smith 16
17 Parker Kligerman 48
18 Josh Williams 92
19 Jeb Burton 27
20 Parker Retzlaff 31
21 Brad Perez 44
22 Leland Honeyman 45
23 Anthony Alfredo 78
24 Katherine Legge 07
25 Blaine Perkins 02
26 Brennan Poole 6
27 Kyle Sieg 28
28 Stanton Barrett 35
29 Patrick Emerling 53
30 Dexter Stacey 66
31 Jeremy Clements 51
32 Daniel Hemric 11
33 Brandon Jones 9
34 Ryan Sieg 39
35 Joe Graf Jr 38
36 Ryan Ellis 43
37 Alex Labbe 08
38 Kyle Weatherman 4

