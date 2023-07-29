What time is the 2023 Road America 180 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday with the Road America 180 at Road America in Wisconsin. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 45 laps on the road course running 182.16 total miles. Ty Gibbs won last year’s race with a time of 2:36:14, although that came after three laps of overtime. The year prior the race lasted 2:25:47 and in 2020 it was 2:56:37. It will run somewhere between two and three hours, but the time can vary considerably year-over-year.

A.J. Allmendinger claimed pole position in qualifying and Cole Custer will join him on the front row. This weekend will see Allmendinger doing the double dip at two race tracks. He’ll run in the Wisconsin Xfinity race on Saturday and then head to Richmond Raceway to run in the Cook Out 400 Cup Series race. Derek Kraus will run in Cup Series qualifying for him on Saturday afternoon.