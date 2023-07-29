 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Road America 180 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Road America 180 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 - Practice Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Wisconsin this weekend for the Road America 180. Road America will host the event on Saturday, July 29th. The race begins at 3 p.m. and will air on NBC with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. The race is 45 laps around the 4.1-mile circuit and usually clocks in at just over two hours barring overtime.

A.J. Allmendinger enters the race as the favorite with -130 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He earned pole position during Friday’s qualifying road and is gunning for his second checkered flag at Road America. Cole Custer (+400), Justin Allgaier (+850), Sheldon Creed (+1200), Sam Mayer (+1800), and John H. Nemechek all follow Allmendinger as the top odds favorites for the race.

How to watch the Road America

Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the Road America on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Road America 180 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 A.J. Allmendinger 10
2 Cole Custer 00
3 Justin Allgaier 7
4 Riley Herbst 98
5 Sam Mayer 1
6 Sage Karam 24
7 Connor Mosack 19
8 John H. Nemechek 20
9 Kaz Grala 26
10 Sammy Smith 18
11 Josh Bilicki 91
12 Sheldon Creed 2
13 Josh Berry 8
14 Austin Hill 21
15 Brett Moffitt 25
16 Chandler Smith 16
17 Parker Kligerman 48
18 Josh Williams 92
19 Jeb Burton 27
20 Parker Retzlaff 31
21 Brad Perez 44
22 Leland Honeyman 45
23 Anthony Alfredo 78
24 Katherine Legge 07
25 Blaine Perkins 02
26 Brennan Poole 6
27 Kyle Sieg 28
28 Stanton Barrett 35
29 Patrick Emerling 53
30 Dexter Stacey 66
31 Jeremy Clements 51
32 Daniel Hemric 11
33 Brandon Jones 9
34 Ryan Sieg 39
35 Joe Graf Jr 38
36 Ryan Ellis 43
37 Alex Labbe 08
38 Kyle Weatherman 4

