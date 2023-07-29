How to watch Road America 180 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Wisconsin this weekend for the Road America 180. Road America will host the event on Saturday, July 29th. The race begins at 3 p.m. and will air on NBC with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. The race is 45 laps around the 4.1-mile circuit and usually clocks in at just over two hours barring overtime.

A.J. Allmendinger enters the race as the favorite with -130 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He earned pole position during Friday’s qualifying road and is gunning for his second checkered flag at Road America. Cole Custer (+400), Justin Allgaier (+850), Sheldon Creed (+1200), Sam Mayer (+1800), and John H. Nemechek all follow Allmendinger as the top odds favorites for the race.

How to watch the Road America

Date: Saturday, July 29

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the Road America on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup