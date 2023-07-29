How to watch Road America 180 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Wisconsin this weekend for the Road America 180. Road America will host the event on Saturday, July 29th. The race begins at 3 p.m. and will air on NBC with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. The race is 45 laps around the 4.1-mile circuit and usually clocks in at just over two hours barring overtime.
A.J. Allmendinger enters the race as the favorite with -130 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He earned pole position during Friday’s qualifying road and is gunning for his second checkered flag at Road America. Cole Custer (+400), Justin Allgaier (+850), Sheldon Creed (+1200), Sam Mayer (+1800), and John H. Nemechek all follow Allmendinger as the top odds favorites for the race.
How to watch the Road America
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
Live streaming the Road America on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|A.J. Allmendinger
|10
|2
|Cole Custer
|00
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|4
|Riley Herbst
|98
|5
|Sam Mayer
|1
|6
|Sage Karam
|24
|7
|Connor Mosack
|19
|8
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|9
|Kaz Grala
|26
|10
|Sammy Smith
|18
|11
|Josh Bilicki
|91
|12
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|13
|Josh Berry
|8
|14
|Austin Hill
|21
|15
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|16
|Chandler Smith
|16
|17
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|18
|Josh Williams
|92
|19
|Jeb Burton
|27
|20
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|21
|Brad Perez
|44
|22
|Leland Honeyman
|45
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|24
|Katherine Legge
|07
|25
|Blaine Perkins
|02
|26
|Brennan Poole
|6
|27
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|28
|Stanton Barrett
|35
|29
|Patrick Emerling
|53
|30
|Dexter Stacey
|66
|31
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|32
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|33
|Brandon Jones
|9
|34
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|35
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|36
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|37
|Alex Labbe
|08
|38
|Kyle Weatherman
|4