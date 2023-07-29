How to watch the Worldwide Express 250 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series wraps up the 2023 regular season on Saturday with the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway. Driver introductions will take place at 7:10 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop on FS1 at 7:30 p.m.

Ty Majeski dominated the pre-race events on Friday afternoon. He had the fastest practice run and then followed it with the fastest qualifying time to secure pole position. Corey Heim opened race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and earned the No. 2 position in the starting lineup.

The Truck Series playoffs get started on August 11 with the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Heim has all but locked up the regular season points title and the real competition is for the tenth and final playoff spot. Stewart Friesen is in 11th place with 400 points. Matt Crafton leads him by nine points for the final spot and this final regular season race will determine that final playoff spot.

How to watch the Worldwide Express 250

Date: Saturday, July 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the Worldwide Express 250 on FOX will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup