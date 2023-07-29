 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Worldwide Express 250 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Worldwide Express 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Richmond Raceway.

By David Fucillo
Ty Majeski, driver of the #98 Road Ranger Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway on July 28, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series wraps up the 2023 regular season on Saturday with the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway. Driver introductions will take place at 7:10 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop on FS1 at 7:30 p.m.

Ty Majeski dominated the pre-race events on Friday afternoon. He had the fastest practice run and then followed it with the fastest qualifying time to secure pole position. Corey Heim opened race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and earned the No. 2 position in the starting lineup.

The Truck Series playoffs get started on August 11 with the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Heim has all but locked up the regular season points title and the real competition is for the tenth and final playoff spot. Stewart Friesen is in 11th place with 400 points. Matt Crafton leads him by nine points for the final spot and this final regular season race will determine that final playoff spot.

How to watch the Worldwide Express 250

Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the Worldwide Express 250 on FOX will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Worldwide Express 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Ty Majeski 98
2 Corey Heim 11
3 William Sawalich 1
4 Ben Rhodes 99
5 Matt Mills 51
6 Christian Eckes 19
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Matt Crafton 88
9 Chase Purdy 4
10 Matt DiBenedetto 25
11 Bayley Currey 41
12 Jake Garcia 35
13 Grant Enfinger 23
14 Nick Sanchez 2
15 Zane Smith 38
16 Rajah Caruth 24
17 Daniel Dye 43
18 Carson Hocevar 42
19 Taylor Gray 17
20 Dean Thompson 5
21 Tyler Ankrum 16
22 Lawless Alan 45
23 Stewart Friesen 52
24 Conner Jones 66
25 Hailie Deegan 13
26 Bret Holmes 32
27 Colby Howard 9
28 Ryan Vargas 30
29 Will Rodgers 02
30 Timmy Hill 56
31 Derek Lemke 33
32 Spencer Boyd 12
33 Mason Massey 20
34 Christian Rose 22
35 Josh Reaume 34
36 Jerry Bohlman 46
DNQ Justin S. Carroll 90
DNQ Trey Hutchens 14

