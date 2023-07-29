 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup 2023 knockout round qualification scenarios for every group

Here’s all the knockout qualification scenarios as group play heads into the final matches at the World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
USA v Netherlands: Group E - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Julie Ertz of USA following the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

As the 2023 women’s World Cup heads into the final matchday for each group, here’s a look at how the overall competition is shaping up and what teams need in order to progress to the knockout stage.

Group A

Qualified: None
Eliminated: None

It’s chaos in Group A. Switzerland has the easiest path, advancing with a win or draw over New Zealand. Philippines need a win over Norway to qualify, while New Zealand need a win over Switzerland. Norway need a win over Philippines and a Switzerland win over New Zealand as the easiest path for qualification. There are plenty of additional scenarios involving tiebreakers which are detailed here.

Group B

Qualified: None
Eliminated: Ireland

Nigeria and Canada have the easiest path to qualify, with both needing a win or draw to get in. Australia has to defeat Canada to qualify.

Group C

Qualified: Spain, Japan
Eliminated: Costa Rica, Zambia

The only question here is who ends up topping the group between Spain and Japan.

Group D

Qualified: None
Eliminated: None

Technically everyone is in, but England and Haiti are teetering on the opposite sides of the spectrum here. The Lionesses can get in with a win or draw for sure, but even a loss won’t completely sink them. Denmark and China need wins to qualify for sure, but can get in with a draw depending on other results. Haiti has to run up the score and hope for other results to sneak in.

Group E

Qualified: None
Eliminated: Vietnam

USA and Netherlands can advance with a win or draw. Portugal needs to beat the United States to advance. USA and Netherlands also have scenarios where they get in with a loss.

Group F

Qualified: None
Eliminated: Panama

The winner of the Jamaica-Brazil game will be in. France can advance with a win over Panama. France and Jamaica would also be in strong positions with draws.

Group G

Qualified: Sweden
Eliminated: None

Italy will qualify with a win over South Africa. Argentina needs a win over Sweden and some help on tiebreakers if Italy-South Africa ends in a draw or South Africa gets the win.

Group H

Qualified: None
Eliminated: None

This group still has two matches for each team. Germany and Colombia can qualify with wins in their respective second matches.

