World Cup 2023 knockout round qualification scenarios for every group

As the 2023 women’s World Cup heads into the final matchday for each group, here’s a look at how the overall competition is shaping up and what teams need in order to progress to the knockout stage.
Group A
Qualified: None
Eliminated: None
It’s chaos in Group A. Switzerland has the easiest path, advancing with a win or draw over New Zealand. Philippines need a win over Norway to qualify, while New Zealand need a win over Switzerland. Norway need a win over Philippines and a Switzerland win over New Zealand as the easiest path for qualification. There are plenty of additional scenarios involving tiebreakers which are detailed here.
Group B
Qualified: None
Eliminated: Ireland
Nigeria and Canada have the easiest path to qualify, with both needing a win or draw to get in. Australia has to defeat Canada to qualify.
Group C
Qualified: Spain, Japan
Eliminated: Costa Rica, Zambia
The only question here is who ends up topping the group between Spain and Japan.
Group D
Qualified: None
Eliminated: None
Technically everyone is in, but England and Haiti are teetering on the opposite sides of the spectrum here. The Lionesses can get in with a win or draw for sure, but even a loss won’t completely sink them. Denmark and China need wins to qualify for sure, but can get in with a draw depending on other results. Haiti has to run up the score and hope for other results to sneak in.
Group E
Qualified: None
Eliminated: Vietnam
USA and Netherlands can advance with a win or draw. Portugal needs to beat the United States to advance. USA and Netherlands also have scenarios where they get in with a loss.
Group F
Qualified: None
Eliminated: Panama
The winner of the Jamaica-Brazil game will be in. France can advance with a win over Panama. France and Jamaica would also be in strong positions with draws.
Group G
Qualified: Sweden
Eliminated: None
Italy will qualify with a win over South Africa. Argentina needs a win over Sweden and some help on tiebreakers if Italy-South Africa ends in a draw or South Africa gets the win.
Group H
Qualified: None
Eliminated: None
This group still has two matches for each team. Germany and Colombia can qualify with wins in their respective second matches.