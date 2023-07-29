World Cup 2023 knockout round qualification scenarios for every group

As the 2023 women’s World Cup heads into the final matchday for each group, here’s a look at how the overall competition is shaping up and what teams need in order to progress to the knockout stage.

Group A

Qualified: None

Eliminated: None

It’s chaos in Group A. Switzerland has the easiest path, advancing with a win or draw over New Zealand. Philippines need a win over Norway to qualify, while New Zealand need a win over Switzerland. Norway need a win over Philippines and a Switzerland win over New Zealand as the easiest path for qualification. There are plenty of additional scenarios involving tiebreakers which are detailed here.

Group B

Qualified: None

Eliminated: Ireland

Nigeria and Canada have the easiest path to qualify, with both needing a win or draw to get in. Australia has to defeat Canada to qualify.

Group C

Qualified: Spain, Japan

Eliminated: Costa Rica, Zambia

The only question here is who ends up topping the group between Spain and Japan.

Group D

Qualified: None

Eliminated: None

Technically everyone is in, but England and Haiti are teetering on the opposite sides of the spectrum here. The Lionesses can get in with a win or draw for sure, but even a loss won’t completely sink them. Denmark and China need wins to qualify for sure, but can get in with a draw depending on other results. Haiti has to run up the score and hope for other results to sneak in.

Group E

Qualified: None

Eliminated: Vietnam

USA and Netherlands can advance with a win or draw. Portugal needs to beat the United States to advance. USA and Netherlands also have scenarios where they get in with a loss.

Group F

Qualified: None

Eliminated: Panama

The winner of the Jamaica-Brazil game will be in. France can advance with a win over Panama. France and Jamaica would also be in strong positions with draws.

Group G

Qualified: Sweden

Eliminated: None

Italy will qualify with a win over South Africa. Argentina needs a win over Sweden and some help on tiebreakers if Italy-South Africa ends in a draw or South Africa gets the win.

Group H

Qualified: None

Eliminated: None

This group still has two matches for each team. Germany and Colombia can qualify with wins in their respective second matches.