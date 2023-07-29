 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Cook Out 400 in Richmond

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of XFINITY race cars as they are lined up prior to qualifying for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Virginia529 College Savings 250 at Richmond International Raceway on September 9, 2016 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Matt Sullivan/NASCAR via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is running at Richmond Raceway this weekend, and Saturday brings qualifying for the drivers. The 36-driver field is running two-lap qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at 1:20 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The Richmond starting lineup will settle itself through two rounds of qualifying. The field is split in half and each group will run single-car, two lap qualifying. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round. In that round, the ten remaining drivers will compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He’s won this race twice and also won the spring Richmond race in 2019. Kyle Larson follows with +600 odds. He won at Richmond earlier this spring and won this race in 2017.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Cook Out 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

