NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Cook Out 400 in Richmond

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is running at Richmond Raceway this weekend, and Saturday brings qualifying for the drivers. The 36-driver field is running two-lap qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at 1:20 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The Richmond starting lineup will settle itself through two rounds of qualifying. The field is split in half and each group will run single-car, two lap qualifying. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round. In that round, the ten remaining drivers will compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He’s won this race twice and also won the spring Richmond race in 2019. Kyle Larson follows with +600 odds. He won at Richmond earlier this spring and won this race in 2017.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.