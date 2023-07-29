 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Cook Out 400 on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

By Grace McDermott
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400 Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cook Out 400 will take place this weekend at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia as part of NASCAR’s Cup Series. Before Sunday’s main event, the drivers will take part in practice and qualifying rounds on Saturday, July 29. The practice will begin at 12:35 p.m. ET, and qualifying will start at 1:20 p.m. ET. Both will air on USA Network.

Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first of two rounds. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying, set at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch qualifying for the Cook Out 400

Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Cook Out 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

