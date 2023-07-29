How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Cook Out 400 on TV and via live online stream

The Cook Out 400 will take place this weekend at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia as part of NASCAR’s Cup Series. Before Sunday’s main event, the drivers will take part in practice and qualifying rounds on Saturday, July 29. The practice will begin at 12:35 p.m. ET, and qualifying will start at 1:20 p.m. ET. Both will air on USA Network.

Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first of two rounds. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying, set at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch qualifying for the Cook Out 400

Date: Saturday, July 29

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list