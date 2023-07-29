 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Cook Out 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

By DKNetworkStaff
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

This weekend’s Cup Series race will take place at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Before Sunday’s race, there will be a practice round and a qualifying round on Saturday, July 29. Practice will start at 12:35 p.m. ET, and qualifying will begin at 1:20 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and will be available to live stream on NBC Sports Live.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Martin Truex, Jr. enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450 before qualifying. Kyle Larson follows at +500, and Denny Hamlin is set at +650.

Entry list

2023 Cook Out 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

