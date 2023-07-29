NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Cook Out 400

This weekend’s Cup Series race will take place at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Before Sunday’s race, there will be a practice round and a qualifying round on Saturday, July 29. Practice will start at 12:35 p.m. ET, and qualifying will begin at 1:20 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and will be available to live stream on NBC Sports Live.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Martin Truex, Jr. enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450 before qualifying. Kyle Larson follows at +500, and Denny Hamlin is set at +650.

Entry list