 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Final Round of 3M Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 3M Open tees off Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNetworkStaff
Lee Hodges hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 3M Open, and Lee Hodges is just 18 holes from his first-ever PGA TOUR championship. The 28-year-old sits at -20 after three rounds, holding a five-shot lead on the field entering Sunday’s last round.

Hodges is certainly a surprise to be running away with the event from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. He currently sits 74th in the FedEx Cup standings, and has missed the cut in 14 of the 29 events he played previous to this week during the 2022-23 season. But as of now his 193 through three rounds (63, 64, 66) is the tournament’s 54-hole scoring record.

A win tomorrow locks up a spot on the PGA TOUR not only through the first two weeks of the 2023 Playoffs, but also for the Masters and PGA Championship in 2024. There’s also a full TOUR exemption through the end of the 2025 season. The former Alabama golfer could make it back-to-back weeks for the Crimson Tide in the winners circle after Brian Harman’s win last week at Royal Troon for the Open Championship.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hodges is the chalk at -300. J.T. Poston (-15) is the second choice at +600, with the defending champion of this event Tony Finau (-14) the third choice at +850.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 3M Open on Sunday.

2023 3M Open Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:35 PM Lee Hodges J.T. Poston
1:25 PM Tony Finau Aaron Baddeley
1:15 PM Sam Ryder Keith Mitchell
1:05 PM Billy Horschel Kevin Streelman
12:55 PM Nick Hardy Tyler Duncan
12:45 PM Martin Laird Kevin Yu
12:35 PM Chesson Hadley David Lipsky
12:25 PM Aaron Rai Dylan Wu
12:10 PM Doug Ghim Ben Griffin
12:00 PM Stewart Cink Tyson Alexander
11:50 AM Eric Cole Callum Tarren
11:40 AM Matti Schmid Emiliano Grillo
11:30 AM Sam Stevens Brandt Snedeker
11:20 AM Garrick Higgo Tom Hoge
11:10 AM Patrick Rodgers Alex Noren
11:00 AM Cam Davis S.H. Kim
10:50 AM J.J. Spaun Jason Dufner
10:35 AM Matt Kuchar Mackenzie Hughes
10:25 AM Max McGreevy Grayson Murray
10:15 AM MJ Daffue Peter Kuest
10:05 AM Ryan Gerard Justin Suh
9:55 AM Matt Wallace Chad Ramey
9:45 AM Adam Long Zac Blair
9:35 AM Hideki Matsuyama Henrik Norlander
9:25 AM Stephan Jaeger Trevor Cone
9:15 AM Kramer Hickok Adam Svensson
9:01 AM Brice Garnett Paul Haley II
8:52 AM Brandon Wu Frankie Capan III
8:43 AM Beau Hossler Vincent Norrman
8:34 AM Ludvig Aberg Doc Redman
8:25 AM James Hahn Russell Knox
8:16 AM Kaito Onishi Justin Lower
8:07 AM Trey Mullinax Matthias Schwab
7:58 AM Nate Lashley Kevin Chappell
7:49 AM S.Y. Noh C.T. Pan
7:40 AM Ben Taylor Jim Herman
7:35 AM Augusto Núñez

More From DraftKings Network