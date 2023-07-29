Full list of tee times for Final Round of 3M Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 3M Open, and Lee Hodges is just 18 holes from his first-ever PGA TOUR championship. The 28-year-old sits at -20 after three rounds, holding a five-shot lead on the field entering Sunday’s last round.

Hodges is certainly a surprise to be running away with the event from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. He currently sits 74th in the FedEx Cup standings, and has missed the cut in 14 of the 29 events he played previous to this week during the 2022-23 season. But as of now his 193 through three rounds (63, 64, 66) is the tournament’s 54-hole scoring record.

A win tomorrow locks up a spot on the PGA TOUR not only through the first two weeks of the 2023 Playoffs, but also for the Masters and PGA Championship in 2024. There’s also a full TOUR exemption through the end of the 2025 season. The former Alabama golfer could make it back-to-back weeks for the Crimson Tide in the winners circle after Brian Harman’s win last week at Royal Troon for the Open Championship.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hodges is the chalk at -300. J.T. Poston (-15) is the second choice at +600, with the defending champion of this event Tony Finau (-14) the third choice at +850.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 3M Open on Sunday.