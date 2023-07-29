How to watch South Korea vs. Morocco in 2023 World Cup group stage

South Korea is set to play Morocco in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup. The game is due to begin early Sunday, July 30, for those in the Eastern Time Zone, but it start late on Saturday, July 29 for viewers in the Central, Mountain, or Pacific Time Zones.

DraftKings Sportsbook has South Korea favored with -160 moneyline odds to win. Morocco has longshot +500 odds to record the win, and the draw is listed at +265.

South Korea vs. Morocco

Date: Sunday, July 30

Start time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.