How to watch Panama vs. Jamaica in 2023 World Cup group stage

The group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup continues with Panama vs. Jamaica in Group F. Jamaica forced a 0-0 draw against France in its first match, so they are currently tied for second place in the group. Meanwhile, Panama suffered a 4-0 defeat against Brazil, so they’ll be looking to get back on track.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Jamaica is favored with -145 moneyline odds to win. Panama has +475 odds to win and the draw is +220.

Panama vs. Jamaica

Date: Saturday, July 29

Start time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.