South Korea vs. Morocco picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for South Korea vs. Morocco in the group stage at the 2023 World Cup.

By Spencer Limbach
Colombia v Korea Republic: Group H - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

South Korea will face Morocco in the group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup. Both nations dropped their opening match, as South Korea lost 2-0 against Colombia and Morocco fell by a score of 6-0 vs. Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

South Korea v. Morocco

Date: Sunday, July 30
Start time: 12:30 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Universo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

South Korea: -160
Draw: +265
Morocco: +500

Moneyline pick: South Korea -160

This tournament was likely to be an uphill climb for Morocco, who is ranked No. 72 in the world. It doesn’t help that their first match came against a superpower like Germany, but the Moroccans could be outmatched once again.

South Korea didn’t play very well in its 2-0 defeat against Colombia. However, we need to keep perspective, as South Korea is the second-highest ranked squad (No. 17) in this group — only trailing Germany.

South Korea came into the first match as a mild favorite only to be upset by Colombia. There’s still reason to believe they can make a run at the knockout stage but they must take care of business against Morocco. They have the ability and motivation to make that happen.

