Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Terence Crawford PPV price, TV channel, live stream options for welterweight title bout

The eyes of the boxing world will be on Las Vegas on Saturday evening for arguably the biggest fight of the year. Errol Spence, Jr. and Terence Crawford are facing off at T-Mobile Arena for the undisputed welterweight championship. The fight has been years in the making, but we’re finally getting it and the hype is huge.

Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: How to watch, how much the PPV costs

The full Spence-Crawford card will air on Showtime as a PPV event. The price is $84.99. The main card for Spence-Crawford is scheduled to get started at 8 p.m. ET. Spence and Crawford are expected to make their way into the ring in the 11 p.m. hour, but that will depend on the length of the undercard fights.

Fighter history

Spence is 28-0 and comes into the bout holding the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles. He won the IBF title in May 2017 when he knocked out Kell Brook in the 11th round. He added the WBC title when he claimed a split decision win over Shawn Porter in September 2019. A year and a half ago in April 2022, he added the WBA title when he stopped Yordenis Ugás in the tenth round.

Crawford is 39-0 and holds the WBO title. He won the belt in June 2018 when he stopped Jeff Horn in the ninth round of their bout. He’s since made six straight successful defenses of the title. He won the WBO title in his first fight in the weight class. Prior to that he had claimed the undisputed junior welterweight title. If he beats Spence on Saturday, he’ll become the first male fighter to win an undisputed title at two different weight classes.

Fight odds

Crawford is a -150 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Spence is a +120 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -270 and the under priced at +190. The favored fight outcome is a Crawford decision at +180. That’s followed by a Spence decision at +225, a Crawford stoppage at +270, and a Spence stoppage at +500. A draw is installed at +1400.

Full card for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford