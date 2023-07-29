Full undercard for Spence, Jr. vs. Crawford welterweight title fight

This weekend brings arguably the biggest fight of the year as Errol Spence, Jr. and Terence Crawford square off in a battle for the undisputed welterweight championship. The fight will top a Showtime PPV card that gets started at 8 p.m. and will see the main event get going in the 11 p.m. hour.

Spence-Crawford is the big fight atop the card, but it’s an interesting undercard as well. There will be a second title fight with Nonito Donaire facing Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Donaire is 42-7 and coming off two losses to Naoya Inoue in his last four fights. Inoue has since left the bantamweight ranks and Donaire now faces a 27-3-5 Santiago. Donaire is a -165 favorite while Santiago is a +130 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The card will also feature a WBA lightweight title eliminator between Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera. Cruz is 24-2-1 and won a pair of secondary lightweight titles in his last two bouts. Cabrera is 21-0 and last fought a year ago when he beat Gabriel Flores via unanimous decision. Cruz is a -750 favorite while Cabrera is a +475 underdog.

Sergio Garcia and Yoenis Tellez open the main card with a junior middlweight bout. Garcia is a -125 favorite while Tellez is a +100 underdog.

Full Card for Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Terence Crawford