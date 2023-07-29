 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full undercard for Spence, Jr. vs. Crawford welterweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Errol Spence, Jr. faces Terence Crawford in an welterweight title bout on Saturday, July 29.

By DKNetworkStaff
A general view of the Showtime Sports sign during the eighth round of the super flyweight fight between Samuel Gutierrez and Dylan Price at Royal Farms Arena on July 27, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

This weekend brings arguably the biggest fight of the year as Errol Spence, Jr. and Terence Crawford square off in a battle for the undisputed welterweight championship. The fight will top a Showtime PPV card that gets started at 8 p.m. and will see the main event get going in the 11 p.m. hour.

Spence-Crawford is the big fight atop the card, but it’s an interesting undercard as well. There will be a second title fight with Nonito Donaire facing Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Donaire is 42-7 and coming off two losses to Naoya Inoue in his last four fights. Inoue has since left the bantamweight ranks and Donaire now faces a 27-3-5 Santiago. Donaire is a -165 favorite while Santiago is a +130 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The card will also feature a WBA lightweight title eliminator between Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera. Cruz is 24-2-1 and won a pair of secondary lightweight titles in his last two bouts. Cabrera is 21-0 and last fought a year ago when he beat Gabriel Flores via unanimous decision. Cruz is a -750 favorite while Cabrera is a +475 underdog.

Sergio Garcia and Yoenis Tellez open the main card with a junior middlweight bout. Garcia is a -125 favorite while Tellez is a +100 underdog.

Full Card for Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

  • Main event: Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr., 12 rounds, for the WBA, WBO, IBF, & WBO welterweight titles
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 12 rounds, WBA lightweight title eliminator
  • Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, vacant WBC bantamweight title
  • Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Tellez, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

