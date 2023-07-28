Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the IL with wrist strain

One of baseball’s best lineups is going to be without a key cog for the foreseeable future — and possibly the rest of the year. The Texas Rangers have placed All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the 10-day injured list with what’s being called a strain of a tendon in his left wrist.

Jonah Heim is going on the 10-day IL with a left wrist tendon strain. — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) July 28, 2023

Heim suffered the injury while taking an awkward-looking swing in Wednesday’s series finale against the Houston Astros, and now he’ll be sidelined through at least the first week of August. Player and team will see how the wrist respond to rest, and then determine a course of action from there — but surgery is apparently on the table:

Jonah Heim will attempt to rest, rehab wrist tendon, but surgery is very much an option. If he can play through pain, it’s an offseason option. If he can’t, it will end his year. He will give it 2-3 weeks of rest before next step — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 28, 2023

Heim has been one of the main catalysts behind the Rangers’ offensive explosion so far this season, slashing .280/.337/.479 with 14 homers, two steals and 70 RBI and earning his first career All-Star nod. The 28-year-old switch-hitter is also among the better defensive catchers in the game, and his absence is a big blow as Texas tries to hold off Houston in the AL West.

The Rangers enter their series against the Padres on Friday night at 60-43, two up on their intrastate rivals in the division. Mitch Garver and Sandy Leon figure to split catching duties while Heim is out, depending on starting pitching matchups. Garver has been solid so far this season, especially against lefties, hitting .255/.339/.436 in 33 games.