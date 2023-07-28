Report: Dodgers acquiring Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly in trade with White Sox

Update: The Dodgers are sending starting pitcher Nick Nastrini, right-handed relief pitcher Jordan Leasure and OF Trayce Thompson to the White Sox.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Los Angeles Dodgers receive: RH starter Lance Lynn and RH reliever Joe Kelly



Chicago White Sox receive: RH starter Nick Nastrini (in Double-A), RH reliever Jordan Leasure (Double-A) and OF Trayce Thompson, who was originally drafted by Chicago. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring starting pitcher Lance Lynn and relief pitcher Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox. Kelly is returning to Los Angeles, where he played from 2019-2021 (and became an instant meme after making an iconic frowny face in the direction of Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros). Lynn has struggled with his ERA, but his strikeout numbers have been great as he looks to spark some life into an injury-ravaged Los Angeles rotation. The package heading back to the White Sox has not yet been disclosed.

Dodgers close to agreement to acquire Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, sources tell @TheAthletic. Possibility mentioned by @JoelSherman1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2023

Lynn heads west with a 6-9 record and a 6.47 ERA. Currently, he is on pace for the worst season of his career, so hopefully, the change of scenery helps him get some extra run support, and he can turn his season around. Lynn has 144 strikeouts in 119.2 innings which is 20 more strikeouts in two fewer innings than his total from a season ago. If he can settle down on the mound allowing fewer runs, he could end up being a difference-maker for the Dodgers.

Kelly has pitched in 31 games this year and has a 1-5 record with a 4.97 ERA. He has 11 holds and one save. Kelly has 41 strikeouts in just 29 innings of work. He is in a high-risk high reward situation for the Dodgers’ bullpen. If they can get him to settle down, he could be the setup guy for closer Evan Phillips.