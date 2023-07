DraftKings NFL Week 1 salary release: We break down WR salaries for opening week

The first preseason game is less than a week away, but DraftKings has already dropped their DFS salaries for Week 1 of the regular season. This gives us an early look at how players and teams are valued and evaluated at the start of the season. It appears that wide receivers will be a valuable piece to your DFS lineups, and you’ll have to pay top dollar to roster the superstars. Here is an overview of wide receivers for Week 1 DFS lineups at DraftKings.

It is worth noting that wide receivers who are free agents at the time of this writing are not included in the rankings. Also, these are just for the main Sunday slate, so players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will not be found as they start the NFL season on Thursday, September 7.

There is no surprise at who is atop the rankings with Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson getting the honor. Rostering him will cost you a pretty penny, and his $8,800 could be tough to work around. He and the Vikings will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

The Los Angeles Rams begin their season with a divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Cooper Kupp is the second-most expensive wideout on the day, with an $8,400 price tag. He is expected to be fully healthy and ready to re-create his dominant 2021 season with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

It’s hard to find wide receiver values in Week 1 because we don’t 100% know how target shares are going to shape up. Training camp is important for those depth chart battles, but these salaries were made at the beginning of camp. Check back for updates, but for now, one sneaky value could be Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen ($4,600). He is expected to be the top wide receiver for the Panthers' new offense and should see a hefty target share from rookie QB Bryce Young. Nico Collins should be in a similar boat with Houston Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud and costs only $4,700 as he takes on the Baltimore Ravens.