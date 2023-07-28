Mets officially begin sell-off, ship closer David Robertson to Marlins for two prospects

After weeks of speculation about whether the most expensive roster in the history of the sport would be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, we finally got out answer late Thursday night. Having failed to gain much of any traction in the NL Wild Card race since returning from the All-Star break, the New York Mets have traded closer David Robertson — arguably the team’s top trade chip, pending Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer’s availability — to the division rival Miami Marlins for Minor Leaguers Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernandez.

It’s a turn of events that would be shocking were it not for the last four months of mediocrity. Despite a rain-delayed win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night — one in which Robertson had been warming up to pitch, before the weather and then news of his impending trade shut him down — New York still sits at an underwhelming 48-54, 6-6 in the second half and seven games back of the third and final Wild Card spot.

The Mets would have to play .650 ball from here on out just to get to 87 wins, the lowest total from an NL playoff team last year. Given the five other clubs they’d have to leapfrog in the standings, and the fact that they’ve yet to put a consistent two weeks together all season, GM Billy Eppler understandably decided to play the percentages and retool for the future by moving arguably the team’s most consistent player this year.

The 38-year-old Robertson signed a one-year deal over the winter thinking he’d slot into the late-inning mix ahead of All-Star closer Edwin Diaz. But Diaz’s freak injury during the World Baseball Classic scuttled those plans, thrusting Robertson into the closer’s role on a Mets team most had ticketed for a deep playoff run. While pretty much every other member of New York’s bullpen struggled, Robertson thrived, racking up 14 saves with a 2.05 ERA and establishing himself as the one pitcher Buck Showalter had unwavering faith in — even for two innings at a time.

Of course, closers are only useful when you’re consistently handing them leads, and something that happened far less often than expected. With the Mets failing to climb back into the postseason picture and Robertson set for free agency — at which point he’ll be pushing 39 — he was an obvious candidate for New York to flip for future value. In the macro sense, the sheer fact of this deal is a disappointment, the unofficial end of a $445 million grand experiment. If there’s a silver lining here, though, it’s that Eppler was actually able to score a pretty nice return for Robertson, one that signals good things about the processes in place in New York’s front office.

Marco Vargas, Ronald Hernandez scouting reports

It’s tempting to look at the ages of Vargas (18) and Hernandez (19), and where most prospect lists have them ranked — neither of them crack the top-five of a generally mediocre Marlins system — and come away disappointed in what the Mets were able to get. Don’t be fooled, though: There’s plenty to like here, especially in Vargas, one of the hottest risers in the Minors over the past couple of months.

Signed as part of last year’s international class as a 17-year-old out of Mexico, Vargas tore up the Dominican Summer League for the last two months of 2022, posting an .877 OPS with two homers and 14 steals in 57 games. The infielder’s stateside debut in the Florida Complex League in 2023 has gone even better, with a .283/.457/.442 slash line, two homers and eight steals across 33 games. He swings at the right pitches, rarely strikes out and hits the ball hard when he does make contact — and he’s still just 18. Obviously he’s a long, long way from the Majors, and he’s likely to wind up at third or second rather than shortstop long-term, but the next red flag on his resume will be the first. Don’t be surprised if he lands on plenty of top-100 lists — and pretty high up, too — by the winter.

Vargas’ teammate in Florida, Hernandez has put up big numbers in his second go-round in the Complex League, slashing .298/.464/.452 with three homers and three steals. The catcher squares the ball up consistently, and most scouts think he’s a good bet to stick behind the plate long-term — a huge positive considering how hard it is to develop young catchers. Again, all the caveats about Vargas’ ETA in the Majors apply double here, but it’s not hard to see him developing into a starting backstop who can hit .250/.260 with 12-15 homers — in other words, a very useful player.

Beyond the merits of both players, though, is what this deal says about New York’s front office. The best teams are constantly scouring for and emphasizing young, complex-level talent — by the time a prospect is already elite, it’s likely too late to acquire them, and the more 17-year-old lottery tickets you buy, the better the chances of one (or more) of them growing into a star down the line. Under Wilpon ownership, the Mets routinely ignored or dealt away these sorts of profiles, preferring known quantities far closer to the Majors — and with far lower ceilings — to help them win that day’s news cycle. The fact that Eppler and Co. knew what pulling the cord this meant, knew that they’d get hammered in the media for declaring themselves sellers only to come back with two obscure teenagers — and still did it anyway — bodes well for their long-term direction.