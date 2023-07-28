 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings NFL Week 1 salary release: We break down QB salaries for opening week

Teddy Ricketson goes through quarterback Week 1 NFL salaries on DraftKings for the main slate with some initial analysis and picks.

By Teddy Ricketson
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 27, 2023 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Despite training camps starting around the league, DraftKings has already released its DFS salaries for Week 1. These can be attributed to lineups for the main slate of games, so you won’t find players from the Detroit Lions or Kansas City Chiefs who face off to open the season on Thursday, September 7. With no Patrick Mahomes to choose, here is an overview of the quarterback salaries for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson got paid in the offseason and enters as the top DFS quarterback for Week 1. Rostering him will eat up $8,000 of your team's salary, so you will have to pair him with some value plays. He does have a good matchup on paper against the Houston Texans as he plays his first game with newcomers Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers.

The Philadelphia Eagles begin the season against the New England Patriots as they begin their quest to return to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Jalen Hurts also had a heck of a payday this offseason and is the second-most expensive QB ($7,800). The thing to note about the top two quarterbacks is that both are dual-threat quarterbacks that will be expected to add value not only through the air but also on the ground.

Rookie quarterbacks are tough to gauge in their first career start. They could be looking to make a statement, or they could want to take things slowly through check downs to try and ensure their mistake doesn’t lose the game for their team. Still, Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young has a good matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. He is the 16th most-expensive quarterback ($5,500) and could be a good value play as he debuts along with the new-look Carolina offense with RB Miles Sanders, WR Adam Thielen, WR DJ Chark and TE Hayden Hurst.

NFL Week 1 DraftKings DFS QB Salaries

First Last Team Opponent Salary
First Last Team Opponent Salary
Lamar Jackson Ravens Texans $8,000
Jalen Hurts Eagles Patriots $7,800
Justin Fields Bears Packers $7,700
Joe Burrow Bengals Browns $7,100
Justin Herbert Chargers Dolphins $6,900
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Chargers $6,700
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars Colts $6,500
Kirk Cousins Vikings Buccaneers $6,300
Geno Smith Seahawks Rams $6,100
Deshaun Watson Browns Bengals $6,000
Russell Wilson Broncos Raiders $5,900
Kyler Murray Cardinals Commanders $5,800
Matthew Stafford Rams Seahawks $5,700
Anthony Richardson Colts Jaguars $5,600
Bryce Young Panthers Falcons $5,500
Brock Purdy 49ers Steelers $5,400
C.J. Stroud Texans Ravens $5,400
Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders Broncos $5,300
Derek Carr Saints Titans $5,300
Kenny Pickett Steelers 49ers $5,200
Ryan Tannehill Titans Saints $5,200
Mac Jones Patriots Eagles $5,100
Jordan Love Packers Bears $5,000
Sam Howell Commanders Cardinals $4,900
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers Vikings $4,900
Gardner Minshew II Colts Jaguars $4,900
Desmond Ridder Falcons Panthers $4,900
P.J. Walker Bears Packers $4,800
Jacoby Brissett Commanders Cardinals $4,800
Colt McCoy Cardinals Commanders $4,800
Jameis Winston Saints Titans $4,800
Tyler Huntley Ravens Texans $4,800
Marcus Mariota Eagles Patriots $4,700
Jarrett Stidham Broncos Raiders $4,700
Trey Lance 49ers Steelers $4,700
Will Levis Titans Saints $4,700
Taylor Heinicke Falcons Panthers $4,700
Easton Stick Chargers Dolphins $4,600
Mike White Dolphins Chargers $4,600
Sam Darnold 49ers Steelers $4,600
Mitch Trubisky Steelers 49ers $4,600
Kyle Trask Buccaneers Vikings $4,600
Joshua Dobbs Browns Bengals $4,600
Davis Mills Texans Ravens $4,600
Andy Dalton Panthers Falcons $4,600
Bailey Zappe Patriots Eagles $4,500
Nick Mullens Vikings Buccaneers $4,400
Drew Lock Seahawks Rams $4,200
C.J. Beathard Jaguars Colts $4,200
Holton Ahlers Seahawks Rams $4,000
Brett Rypien Rams Seahawks $4,000
Stetson Bennett Rams Seahawks $4,000
Dresser Winn Rams Seahawks $4,000
Ian Book Eagles Patriots $4,000
Tanner McKee Eagles Patriots $4,000
Trace McSorley Patriots Eagles $4,000
Malik Cunningham Patriots Eagles $4,000
Max Duggan Chargers Dolphins $4,000
Skylar Thompson Dolphins Chargers $4,000
James Blackman Dolphins Chargers $4,000
Brian Hoyer Raiders Broncos $4,000
Aidan O'Connell Raiders Broncos $4,000
Ben DiNucci Broncos Raiders $4,000
Sean Clifford Packers Bears $4,000
Danny Etling Packers Bears $4,000
Alex McGough Packers Bears $4,000
Nathan Peterman Bears Packers $4,000
Tyson Bagent Bears Packers $4,000
Jake Fromm Commanders Cardinals $4,000
Clayton Tune Cardinals Commanders $4,000
David Blough Cardinals Commanders $4,000
Jeff Driskel Cardinals Commanders $4,000
Brandon Allen 49ers Steelers $4,000
Mason Rudolph Steelers 49ers $4,000
Tanner Morgan Steelers 49ers $4,000
Jake Haener Saints Titans $4,000
Malik Willis Titans Saints $4,000
John Wolford Buccaneers Vikings $4,000
Jaren Hall Vikings Buccaneers $4,000
Nathan Rourke Jaguars Colts $4,000
Sam Ehlinger Colts Jaguars $4,000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Browns Bengals $4,000
Kellen Mond Browns Bengals $4,000
Trevor Siemian Bengals Browns $4,000
Jake Browning Bengals Browns $4,000
Josh Johnson Ravens Texans $4,000
Anthony Brown Ravens Texans $4,000
Case Keenum Texans Ravens $4,000
Matt Corral Panthers Falcons $4,000
Logan Woodside Falcons Panthers $4,000
Austin Aune Falcons Panthers $4,000

More From DraftKings Network