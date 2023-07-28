DraftKings NFL Week 1 salary release: We break down QB salaries for opening week

Despite training camps starting around the league, DraftKings has already released its DFS salaries for Week 1. These can be attributed to lineups for the main slate of games, so you won’t find players from the Detroit Lions or Kansas City Chiefs who face off to open the season on Thursday, September 7. With no Patrick Mahomes to choose, here is an overview of the quarterback salaries for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson got paid in the offseason and enters as the top DFS quarterback for Week 1. Rostering him will eat up $8,000 of your team's salary, so you will have to pair him with some value plays. He does have a good matchup on paper against the Houston Texans as he plays his first game with newcomers Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers.

The Philadelphia Eagles begin the season against the New England Patriots as they begin their quest to return to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Jalen Hurts also had a heck of a payday this offseason and is the second-most expensive QB ($7,800). The thing to note about the top two quarterbacks is that both are dual-threat quarterbacks that will be expected to add value not only through the air but also on the ground.

Rookie quarterbacks are tough to gauge in their first career start. They could be looking to make a statement, or they could want to take things slowly through check downs to try and ensure their mistake doesn’t lose the game for their team. Still, Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young has a good matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. He is the 16th most-expensive quarterback ($5,500) and could be a good value play as he debuts along with the new-look Carolina offense with RB Miles Sanders, WR Adam Thielen, WR DJ Chark and TE Hayden Hurst.