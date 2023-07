DraftKings NFL Week 1 salaries have been released and here are our initial thoughts, picks

Training camps around the league are underway. While the NFL preseason is just starting, DraftKings has already released the starting salaries for the platform’s Week 1 DFS matchups. This gives you an early look at how players are being valued this season and who will cost a big chunk of your lineup’s salary to roster. These values are just for Week 1’s main slate of the regular season and are subject to change.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson comes in as the most expensive option. Adding him to your lineup will run you $8,800 as he takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary. Jefferson is coming off a breakout season with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

The top running back is Christian McCaffrey as he and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will run you $8,700 to add to your DFS lineup against the Pittsburgh D, which allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game. The most expensive quarterback is Lamar Jackson ($8,000). He and the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans and No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. The top tight end is Jackson’s teammate Mark Andrews who will set you back $6,200 to add to your lineup.

While the headline players will take the most salary to the roster, there are still plenty of players with value to look at. Calvin Ridley will return to the field after a one-year suspension for gambling. He is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars and will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Training camp videos must be taken with a grain of salt, but he has looked more explosive during practice. He is the 17th-ranked WR but has plenty of upside in this Week 1 matchup.

Rookies are tough to handle in fantasy football, but they feel less risky on a week-to-week basis in DFS. Bryce Young (QB16, $5,500) was selected first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and has been named the Carolina Panthers starter for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. I’m a bit of a homer, but in an offense that has Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst, I expect Young to hit the ground running, so to speak and have a worthwhile Week 1 performance.