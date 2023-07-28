Ranking the best possible fantasy football landing spots for Dalvin Cook

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is planning a visit with the New York Jets. There are rumblings that the New England Patriots could also host him as the veteran RB searches for his new team. The Minnesota Vikings released Cook after six seasons with the team. While they are entering a new era with Alexander Mattison as their presumptive starter, Cook is searching for a home for the 2023 season.

Despite NFL training camps beginning and still being a free agent, Cook should have plenty left in the tank. He will turn 28 years old in a few weeks and has played in just 73 career games. Cook has 5,993 yards on 1,282 carries with 47 touchdowns to this point in his career. He often gets work in the passing game bringing in 221 receptions on 287 targets for 1,795 yards and five more scores. His days of being a three-down back could be behind him, but he should still play an important role with whatever team he lands on.

When it comes to fantasy football, Cook’s days of being a top back seem to be in the rearview. His fantasy football value is in limbo as he mulls his options in free agency. Wherever he lands could already have an established running back, and there is a good chance he walks into a committee at best. Still, not all landing spots are created equally, and there should certainly be some teams you hope are hitting up Cook over others.

Best Dalvin Cook Landing Spots

Los Angeles Rams

The current starting running back for the Rams is Cam Akers. He was nearly traded away last season, and frankly, it feels surprising that he is still on the roster. Other than Akers, Sony Michel, Kyren Williams and Zach Evans make up the rest of the backfield. I don’t know that Cook will be a three-down back anywhere in the league, but you can make an argument his best shot is with the Rams. Yes, an aging team would just get older, but if you’re rostering Cook this season, his best chance for carries comes in this offense, where he is likely the starter in the backfield.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs released Leonard Fournette earlier in the offseason. This feels like a bold move as they are seemingly content entrusting their backfield to Rachaad White, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Chase Edmonds and Patrick Laird. Adding this with the projected quarterback to be either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, there are legitimate concerns about their offense.

Bringing in Cook would help take some pressure off the quarterback with an established, reliable presence to lean on. He is likely a better blocker than Whtie or Vaughn and can help open up the passing attack. Even if they don’t commit to Cook as the starter, he would instantly help provide upside in the backfield. The only reason this doesn’t take the top spot is that the coaching staff seems to like the White/Vaughn tandem, so the addition of Cook would likely see him receive less work than he would in L.A.

New England Patriots

The Patriots worked out Fournette recently but haven’t come to terms on a deal at the time of this writing. After Cook was reported to be visiting with the Jets, he may also meet with the Patriots, but nothing is solidified.

Hosting Fournette for a workout caused questions about how much New England believed in presumed starter Rhamondre Stevenson. Cook would be an instant upgrade to the backfield that consists of Pierre Strong Jr., Ty Montgomery and Kevin Harris behind Stevenson. The Patriots could utilize a split backfield with Cook and Stevenson as a way to try and keep up in a tough AFC East.

New York Jets

The Jets are the first to host the free agent back. Their offense is entering its own new era with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center. They have also switched up their receiving corps, with Garrett Wilson leading Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr., Corey Davis and Randall Cobb.

The team would have to figure out the best way to utilize Cook with second-year RB Breece Hall coming off a torn ACL. Cook would give them insurance if Hall isn’t ready to go Week 1, and if he is healthy, the two running backs would complement each other well, giving New York one of the best backfields in the league. I don’t think that Cook will have RB1 value, but there is a good chance he will carve himself a profitable role in this offense.

Washington Commanders

Is anyone more confused about what role their starting running back should play than Washington with Antonio Gibson? He has started saying he wants to lineup at wide receiver, which would leave Brian Robinson as the featured running back. Robinson got the shot at being the main running back but didn't (pun intended) run away with the position. If you bring in Cook, Washington could have him be the first and second down back, with Robinson playing on third downs. Gibson could get more reps out wide, or the team could end up releasing/trading him. Cook would be a great running back for Eric Bieniemy’s offense, with the Commanders looking to turn over a new leaf with new team ownership.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers and running back Austin Ekeler can’t get on the same page when it comes to agreeing on a contract. Cook likely wants more money than the Chargers want to give him, but the two could maybe come to terms on a one-year deal. This would give Los Angeles the typical two-running-back attack we were used to with Ekeler and Melvin Gordon. It wouldn’t be advantageous for fantasy football purposes at all in the short term, but if they retain Cook and let Ekeler walk in the offseason, it changes the dynasty outlook for both backs.

Honorable Mention

Tennessee Titans

It feels like Derrick Henry should hang around for a few more years, but he will turn 30 years old during this season. Tennessee already mulled over the idea of releasing the veteran back but is currently going to retain him. Signing Cook wouldn’t reset the running back clock that far, but it would help the Titans have a more well-rounded offense if they consider themselves in win-now mode, which the signing of DeAndre Hopkins suggests.