Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Friday, July 28

The Chicago Cubs (51-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) will play the second game of their four-game divisional series on Friday, July 28. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis Missouri is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago will start the recently recalled Hayden Wedneski (2-3, 4.75 ERA), while St. Louis counters with Jordan Montgomery (6-8, 3.37) in what could be his final start with the team.

The Cardinals are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the +125 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Cubs-Cardinals picks: Friday, July 28th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: 2B Nick Madrigal (hamstring)

Cardinals

Day-to-day: C Willson Contreras (head)

Out: UTIL Tommy Edman (wrist)

Starting pitchers

Hayden Wesneski vs. Jordan Montgomery

Wesneski will be making his 16th appearance and 11th start of the season. He was slated to be the Friday night starter for the Cubs Triple-A affiliate but got the day-of call-up. Wesneski last pitched in the bigs on July 2, when he came out of the ‘pen. He pitched two innings and allowed two hits while striking out one against the Cleveland Guardians.

The southpaw Montgomery will start his 21st game of the year. This will be his second consecutive start against the Cardinals. His last time out, he got rocked to the tune of seven runs (five earned) on six hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked two but earned his eighth loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

This is the sixth game these teams will have played against each other in the last eight days. The totals for the other five games have been nine, seven, 14, nine and 13. The addition of Wesneski back to the mound should help this one hit the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Chicago heads into this game after winning six games in a row, with four coming against St. Louis. They beat Montgomery in his last start and outscored the Cardinals 7-2. Barring the Cubs holding out any important lineup pieces ahead of the trade deadline, they should win.

Pick: Cubs