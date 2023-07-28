Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Dodgers on Friday, July 28

The Cincinnati Reds (56-48) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43) will start a three-game series on Friday, July 28. First pitch from Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Cincinnati will start Brandon Williamson (2-2, 4.60 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Bobby Miller (6-1, 4.28) in a battle of rookies.

The Dodgers are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +190 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Reds-Dodgers picks: Friday, July 28th

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (hip), C Curt Casali (foot)

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Brandon Williamson vs. Bobby Miller

Williamson will make his 13th start of the year. The southpaw has been a bright spot in the rotation. His last time out, he pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits. Williamson struck out five and walked one to earn his second win.

Miller will take the mound for the 11th time this season. The fireballer has been inconsistent this season and has benefitted from steady run support. In his last start, he allowed three earned runs on seven hits in six innings against the Texas Rangers. Miller struck out six and picked up his sixth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

When Cincy became America’s team to turn around their season, it started with a series against the Dodgers. Williamson has been good, but he and Miller can give up some runs. These batting orders are too good, and we will see ample runs scored in this series.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Cincinnati started off slow in the second half but has now won six of its last eight games. They come into this one off a shutout loss but should be able to make some noise in this game. Los Angeles is making moves at the deadline, and they have struggled to win more than two games in a row since the start of the second half. They lost their last series against the Toronto Blue Jays, and I think they take the L on Friday night.

Pick: Reds