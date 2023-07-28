Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Giants on Friday, July 28

Playoff hopefuls collide for an interleague showdown as the Boston Red Sox (55-47) kick off a West Coast swing this weekend against the San Francisco Giants (56-47). First pitch of Friday’s opener is set for 10:15 pm. ET. Kutter Crawford (4-5, 4.04 ERA) gets the ball for Boston, while San Francisco will turn to ace Logan Webb (8-8, 3.48).

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Red Sox now find themselves just one game out of the final AL Wild Card spot. Their road trip continues next week with a three-game set in Seattle against the Mariners.

San Francisco has come back to Earth a bit so far in the second half, though they still own the first NL Wild Card spot by half a game. They’ll continue their homestand early next week against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Giants enter as -140 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox at +120. The run total is set at 8.

Red Sox-Giants picks: Friday, July 28th

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: C Reese McGuire (oblique), SP/RP Corey Kluber (shoulder), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), SP Chris Sale (shoulder), SS Trevor Story (elbow)

Giants

Out: INF Thairo Estrada (hand), SS Brandon Crawford (knee), RP John Brebbia (lat), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Kutter Crawford vs. Logan Webb

Crawford has held down the fort well enough since moving into the Boston rotation full-time due to injury, posting a 4.43 ERA in nine starts. The team generally only lets him go for 80 pitches or so, so expect plenty of work from the Red Sox bullpen tonight. The righty has been up and down in his last two outings, striking out nine in six one-hit innings against the Chicago Cubs before giving up four runs in four innings against the New York Mets last weekend.

Webb is coming off his worst outing of the year, giving up six runs on five hits and a walk in just 1.1 innings against the Washington Nationals — the only time he’s failed to complete five innings all year. The righty has put up 15 quality starts in 21 appearances this season, churning out a ton of ground balls (60.5% ground-ball rate) with his sinker while his slider and changeup generate plenty of swings and misses.

Over/Under pick

The Giants have been among the worst offenses in baseball in the month of July, while the Red Sox have been one of the best. Crawford has been reliably giving up at least a few runs most times out, while Webb is one of the most bankable starters around right now. This could go a few ways, is the point, but I’m backing the under here. Webb won’t get rocked twice in a row, while the Giants have had a hard time even scoring multiple runs of late.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

I’m backing Boston as road underdogs in what should be a relatively tight game. Webb has been let down often by a lack of run support and a shaky bullpen — just look at his 8-8 record — and I think it happens again as San Francisco’s lineup continues to struggle and Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Co. break through late.

Pick: Red Sox