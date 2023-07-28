Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, July 28

After a light baseball schedule on Thursday, every team is expected to be in action on Friday, July 28. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 14 games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s matchups.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, July 28

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

Carlos Correa ($4,500)

Edouard Julien ($3,300)

Max Kepler ($2,800)

Matt Wallner ($2,100)

Correa went hitless in the leadoff spot in his last game but has a better matchup against Royals starter Brady Singer on Friday. Singer faced the Twins in late April and allowed eight earned runs on five hits in just 2.2 innings of work. Julien only had one hit his last time in the lineup, but it was his 10th home run of the season. Wallner had two home runs in his last game and is crushing the ball in his limited big-league experience this season.

The Twins are the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Aaron Judge ($6,000)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,000)

Gleyber Torres ($4,900)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($2,100)

Judge is expected to be activated from the IL for Friday’s game, and if that happens, he should be included in your lineups. He is the spark that the Yankees need in an important series against Baltimore. Stanton went hitless in his last game, but at least IKF and Torres tallied a hit apiece their last time out.

The Yankees are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Jose Ramirez ($5,800)

Josh Naylor ($4,400)

Steven Kwan ($4,200)

Andres Gimenez ($4,000)

Cleveland has a good matchup against Chicago starter Touki Toussaint enters with an 0-3 record and a 4.06 ERA. Ramirez went hitless on Thursday but had two home runs the day before. He is the team’s best hitter and should be included in whatever stack you create. Naylor, Kwan and Gimenez each had two hits, with Naylor adding three RBI.

The Guardians are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.