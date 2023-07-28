Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, July 28

After just a four-game slate on Thursday, baseball is back in full swing on Friday with every team on the docket. That means plenty of starting pitching to choose from for those of you setting your fantasy baseball lineups, from big names like Gerrit Cole and Shane McClanahan to under-the-radar streaming options. Our daily starting pitcher rankings are here as always to break it all down, with recommendations on who to start and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, July 28

Pitchers to stream

Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox — Crawford has had his moments since entering Boston’s rotation full-time — including six one-hit innings against the Chicago Cubs a couple of starts ago — and his sweeper is a real weapon with an outrageous 51.3% whiff rate. The San Francisco Giants have been mired in a miserable offensive slump of late, with just 19 runs scored in their last eight games, and Crawford carries plenty of strikeout upside in this spot.

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers — Speaking of great sliders: Olson’s is elite (.150 average against, 43% whiff rate) and if he’s commanding his fastball, we’ve seen what the rookie can do — he’s allowed three or fewer runs in every appearance that wasn’t against the Atlanta Braves. The Miami Marlins are a very friendly matchup, especially for right-handed pitching, and Olson has sneaky strikeout potential.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, July 28.