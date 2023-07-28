Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Why the welterweight unification bout took so long?

Boxing fans can finally rejoice as this Saturday, July 29, the undisputed welterweight title is on the line between IBF, WBA, & WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs). A fight of this magnitude elevates the sport as both men have been dominant figures in the welterweight division for over a decade.

Unification is parallel to a game seven in most sports, the best type of fight, especially in a storied welterweight division. Leonard vs. Hearns, De La Hoya vs. Trinidad, and Mayweather vs. Pacquiao are a few that come to mind, as this weekend will see two of the very best current pound-for-pound boxers settle it in the ring.

Spence Jr. fight history

The southpaw from Dallas, Texas has an unlimited arsenal of skill and technique. In 2017 he won the IBF welterweight title following an eleventh-round TKO of Kell Brooks. In 2019, he defeated Shawn Porter by way of split decision, adding the WBC belt to his collection. In his most recent fight last April, the 33-year-old captured the WBA title with a huge tenth-round TKO of Yordenia Ugas. The only thing missing for Spence Jr. is the WBO title and now he has the opportunity to seize it.

Crawford fight history

His first title victory was in 2014, a win over Ricky Burns earning him the WBO lightweight title. He then switched over to light welterweight in 2015, and by 2017 had secured the WBA, WBC, & IBF titles in that division. A ninth-round TKO of Jeff Horn in June 2018 solidified his welcome to 147 pounds, as he won the WBO welterweight title, a belt he has successfully defended six times. The 35-year-old has won all title defense bouts by way of knockout. David Khan, David Avanesyan, and David Benavidez Jr. are some of the names that have fallen victim to Crawford’s knockout prowess en route to this superfight.

Why the wait?

For starters, while Bud grew with a great amount of notoriety on the promotion, Crawford was dealt a bad hand by Top Rank Boxing. So bad to the point he sued Bob Arum and company last January. One of the main points within the lawsuit was the promotions failure to get a fight with Spence, Jr. along with lack of push in comparison to other fighters signed.

A second speed bump, while Spence, Jr. has remained solid at welterweight, Crawford has fought across three different weight classes in his career. Crawford often times ran into previous opponents of Spence Jr. due to him switching over to the division in 2017. That combined with choices made by Top Rank, the paths always seemed inevitable as Crawford held reign over the WBO title while Spence Jr. captured multiple welterweight titles.

Spence Jr. also endured a single-car crash in October 2019 that sidelined him for over a year. He returned in December 2020 and defeated Danny Garcia not missing a beat. There were rumblings of a November and December 2022 target date, but a few disagreements in contract talks paused it. Finally a July 29 date was solidified as the two agreed to once and for all settle the score.

What to expect on Saturday

A thrilling and highly technical fight that will likely triumph the $22.8 million gate generated by Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia earlier in the year. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be electric as two of the best will go punch for punch to determine who walks away with the undisputed crown. Many see it as a 50/50 grudge match, either way boxing fans are bound to see an entertaining showcase.

Crawford enters as a -150 favorite, while Spence Jr. checks in as a +120 underdog, per Draftkings Sportsbook. For a full breakdown of odds and method of victory, check out our odds piece published earlier this week.