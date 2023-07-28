Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Fight night is upon us and this weekend features two unbeaten fighters competing for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world. Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) meets Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) this Saturday, July 29 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

But before these two step into the ring, they must make it official on the scales. The ceremonial weigh in for Spence Jr and Crawford is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena this Friday. The two competitors will meet face-to-face one final time before fight night. You can view the weigh-in through the video player at the top of the page. It will also be live on Showtime’s YouTube page.

The target weight for both men is 147 pounds, as years of back and forth call-outs finally come to an end in this superfight. Both fighters enter without a loss, chasing status as undisputed king in the welterweight division.

Crawford made the switch to 147 back in 2017, after capturing three belts and dominating the junior welterweight division (140 pounds). Spence Jr. has climbed the ranks steady, capturing three belts, with his most recent TKO win over Yordenis Ugas landing him the WBC title.

Crawford is the favorite to win at -150, entering the bout, while Spence Jr. carries odds of a +120 underdog. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Weigh-in

When: Friday, July 28 | 6 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch: Showtime PPV, Showtime YouTube