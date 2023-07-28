F1 qualifying results 2023: Live updates as starting grid determined for Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Stavelot, Belgium this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, getting underway at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Normally, the F1 weekend features two practices on Friday and one on Saturday, followed by Saturday qualifying. This year, the Belgian Grand Prix features the new sprint race format for the weekend. There will be one practice on Friday and then qualifying for Sunday’s race will also run on Friday. Saturday’s schedule will be the separate sprint race that has no bearing on Sunday’s race.

F1 qualifying features three periods. Q1 is 18 minutes and will feature the full 20-driver field. The five slowest are eliminated and slotted in P16-20 in the starting grid. Q2 is 15 minutes and features the remaining 15 drivers. The five slowest of that group are slotted into P11-15 and the final ten run for 12 minutes in Q3 to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the top ten in the starting grid.

Max Verstappen heads into Friday as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -360 and it’s a sizable drop from there to Lando Norris at +900.

Here is the full entry list for the Belgian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.