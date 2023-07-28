 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying results 2023: Live updates as starting grid determined for Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Belgium for the Belgian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid set at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

By DKNetworkStaff
A general view of the circuit during previews ahead of Round 9:Spa-Francorchamps of the Formula 3 Championship at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 27, 2023 in Spa, Belgium. Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Stavelot, Belgium this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, getting underway at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Normally, the F1 weekend features two practices on Friday and one on Saturday, followed by Saturday qualifying. This year, the Belgian Grand Prix features the new sprint race format for the weekend. There will be one practice on Friday and then qualifying for Sunday’s race will also run on Friday. Saturday’s schedule will be the separate sprint race that has no bearing on Sunday’s race.

F1 qualifying features three periods. Q1 is 18 minutes and will feature the full 20-driver field. The five slowest are eliminated and slotted in P16-20 in the starting grid. Q2 is 15 minutes and features the remaining 15 drivers. The five slowest of that group are slotted into P11-15 and the final ten run for 12 minutes in Q3 to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the top ten in the starting grid.

Max Verstappen heads into Friday as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -360 and it’s a sizable drop from there to Lando Norris at +900.

Here is the full entry list for the Belgian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Belgian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

