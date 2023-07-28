How to watch F1 qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One heads to Stavelot, Belgium this week for the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix The race will take place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, but before that begins, the drivers will take part in a qualifying round to determine the starting grid on Friday, July 28.

F1 qualifying features three rounds of racing to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the starting grid. The first round is 18 minutes, the second round is 15 minutes, and the third round is 12 minutes. In the first round, the full 20-driver field is on the track, and the five slowest cars are eliminated from the next round, earning positions 15 through 20. The second round features the top 15 and the five slowest are again eliminated. The final round pits the 10 remaining drivers against each other for pole position and to fill out the rest of the top 10.

Max Verstappen enters as the favorite to win this week. He won the Belgian Grand Prix in 2021 and 2022 and is on a seven-race winning streak this season. He is installed at -360 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, July 28

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

