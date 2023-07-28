 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Belgian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Belgian Grand Prix in Stavelot, Belgium. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By Grace McDermott
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix is set for this weekend in Stavelot, Belgium. The Formula One race will take place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, but before that begins, the drivers will take part in a qualifying round on Friday, July 28.

F1 qualifying features three rounds of racing to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the starting grid. The first round is 18 minutes, the second round is 15 minutes, and the third round is 12 minutes. In the first round, the full 20-driver field is on the track, and the five slowest cars are eliminated from the next round, earning positions 15 through 20. The second round features the top 15 and the five slowest are again eliminated. The final round pits the 10 remaining drivers against each other for pole position and to fill out the rest of the top 10.

Max Verstappen enters as the favorite to win this week, installed at -360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the Belgian Grand Prix in 2021 and 2022 and is on a seven-race winning streak this season.

How to watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, July 28
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Belgian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

