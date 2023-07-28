 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 practice start time: When the Belgian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By Grace McDermott
BELGIUM-SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS-F1-BELGIAN GRAND PRIX-QUALIFYING Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua via Getty Images

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix will take place this weekend at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. The main event is on Sunday, but a practice round will take place on Friday, July 28 ahead of the race.

Usually, these weekends feature two or more practice rounds. However, this race incorporates a separate sprint race on Saturday, and both the practice round and qualifying round have been pushed to Friday.

The practice round will air on ESPN2. It will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen, who is on a seven-race winning streak, is the favorite to win. He is installed at -360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has won the Belgian Grand Prix the last two years.

How to watch practice for the Belgian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 28, 7:30 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Belgian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Network