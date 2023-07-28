F1 practice start time: When the Belgian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday and how to watch

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix will take place this weekend at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. The main event is on Sunday, but a practice round will take place on Friday, July 28 ahead of the race.

Usually, these weekends feature two or more practice rounds. However, this race incorporates a separate sprint race on Saturday, and both the practice round and qualifying round have been pushed to Friday.

The practice round will air on ESPN2. It will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen, who is on a seven-race winning streak, is the favorite to win. He is installed at -360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has won the Belgian Grand Prix the last two years.

How to watch practice for the Belgian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 28, 7:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list