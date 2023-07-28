 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Belgian Grand Prix practice online on Friday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Belgian Grand Prix in Stavelot via live online stream.

By Grace McDermott
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, the 12th race of the Formula One World Championship, takes place in Stavelot, Belgium, this weekend. The drivers will compete at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Before Sunday’s main event, there will be a practice round on the track. While there are usually two to three practice rounds, this Grand Prix incorporates a sprint into the weekend’s schedule, meaning that practice time is limited.

The only practice round this weekend is set for Friday, July 28 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -360, followed by Lando Norris at +900. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1100.

How to watch practice for the Belgian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 28, 7:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Belgian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

