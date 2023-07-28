F1 practice live stream: How to watch Belgian Grand Prix practice online on Friday

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, the 12th race of the Formula One World Championship, takes place in Stavelot, Belgium, this weekend. The drivers will compete at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Before Sunday’s main event, there will be a practice round on the track. While there are usually two to three practice rounds, this Grand Prix incorporates a sprint into the weekend’s schedule, meaning that practice time is limited.

The only practice round this weekend is set for Friday, July 28 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -360, followed by Lando Norris at +900. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1100.

How to watch practice for the Belgian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 28, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list