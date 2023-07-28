F1 schedule: Belgian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The 12th race of the 2023 Formula One World Championship heads to Stavelot, Belgium this week for the Belgian Grand Prix. Drivers will take to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for Sunday’s main event, but there are more televised events on Friday and Saturday.

Friday kicks things off with a practice round and a qualifying round that will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Both will air on ESPN2 — the practice begins at 7:30 a.m. ET and qualifying takes place at 11:00 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, there will be a sprint shootout and a sprint race. These are separate from the main event and allow drivers an opportunity to earn points toward the championship. The shootout determines the starting grid for the sprint race, and will take place at 6:00 a.m. ET. The sprint itself begins at 10:30 a.m. ET. Both will air on ESPN2.

On Sunday, July 30, the Belgian Grand Prix will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

All events will broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is on a seven-race winning streak this year and enters as the favorite to win, installed at -360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has won the Belgian Grand Prix in each of the past two years.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Belgian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, July 28

7:30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, July 29

6:00 a.m. ET — Sprint Shootout — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:30 a.m. ET — Sprint — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, July 30

9:00 a.m ET — Belgian Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN