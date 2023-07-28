 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Road America 180 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Henry 180 at the Road America.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 M&amp;M’s Ice Cream Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on July 03, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is splitting tracks this weekend, with the Cup Series and Truck Series at Richmond Raceway and the Xfinity Series at Road America. The Xfinity Series has seven races remaining before the playoffs, and this weekend will run the Road America 180.

The race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, and qualifying will run a day prior. The field will compete in two rounds of road qualifying with the first round getting started at 5:35 p.m. ET on USA Network. The field is split in half and each group gets 15 minutes to run their fastest time. The five fastest cars in each group advance, with those ten getting ten minutes in the second round to secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be based on qualifying speeds.

A.J. Allmendinger is a sizable favorite with even money odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cole Custer follows at +500, Sheldon Creed is +850, Justin Allgaier is +1100, and Parker Kligerman, John H. Nemechek, and Austin Hill are all +1400. Ty Gibbs is the defending champ but is not racing in the event this year.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Henry 180 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Road America 180 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Alex Labbe 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Connor Mosack 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Sage Karam 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Stanton Barrett 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Brad Perez 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 53
34 66
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Josh Bilicki 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

