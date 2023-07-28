NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Road America 180 Xfinity race

NASCAR is splitting tracks this weekend, with the Cup Series and Truck Series at Richmond Raceway and the Xfinity Series at Road America. The Xfinity Series has seven races remaining before the playoffs, and this weekend will run the Road America 180.

The race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, and qualifying will run a day prior. The field will compete in two rounds of road qualifying with the first round getting started at 5:35 p.m. ET on USA Network. The field is split in half and each group gets 15 minutes to run their fastest time. The five fastest cars in each group advance, with those ten getting ten minutes in the second round to secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be based on qualifying speeds.

A.J. Allmendinger is a sizable favorite with even money odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cole Custer follows at +500, Sheldon Creed is +850, Justin Allgaier is +1100, and Parker Kligerman, John H. Nemechek, and Austin Hill are all +1400. Ty Gibbs is the defending champ but is not racing in the event this year.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Henry 180 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.