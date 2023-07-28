Henry 180 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday. July 30 with the 2023 Henry 180. Before the race gets started at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying can be viewed on the USA, but the race on Saturday switched over to NBC.

This race will be held at the Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. It consists of 14 turns and will thus utilize the road-course qualifying format. All cars will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice as the drivers are separated into two groups. Then, the drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. They can attempt it as many times as they would like; all laps would be eligible as long as they are started before the timer is up. The five fastest drivers will then advance to the Final Round of qualifying. This process is repeated with Group B and its five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 minutes to set a new fastest lap around the rack.

A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +100. He is followed by Cole Custer (+500), Sheldon Creed (+850), Justin Allgaier (+1100) and Parker Kligerman (+1400).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

How to watch qualifying for the Henry 180

Date: Friday, July 28th

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list