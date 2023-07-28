 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Henry 180 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Wisconsin for the 2023 Henry 180. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
John Hunter Nemechek (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing Mobil 1 Toyota) during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 on July 8, 2023 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday. July 30 with the 2023 Henry 180. Before the race gets started at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying can be viewed on the USA, but the race on Saturday switched over to NBC.

This race will be held at the Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. It consists of 14 turns and will thus utilize the road-course qualifying format. All cars will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice as the drivers are separated into two groups. Then, the drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. They can attempt it as many times as they would like; all laps would be eligible as long as they are started before the timer is up. The five fastest drivers will then advance to the Final Round of qualifying. This process is repeated with Group B and its five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 minutes to set a new fastest lap around the rack.

A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +100. He is followed by Cole Custer (+500), Sheldon Creed (+850), Justin Allgaier (+1100) and Parker Kligerman (+1400).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

How to watch qualifying for the Henry 180

Date: Friday, July 28th
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Road America 180 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Alex Labbe 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Connor Mosack 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Sage Karam 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Stanton Barrett 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Brad Perez 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Josh Bilicki 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

