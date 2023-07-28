NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Worldwide Express 250 Truck Series race

NASCAR’s Truck Series closes out its regular season this weekend when the field races in the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, but it is preceded with single-truck, two-lap qualifying on Friday. Qualifying gets started at 5:35 p.m. ET and will not air on TV. The race on Saturday will air on FS1.

Qualifying for the Truck Series will see the field of 38 drivers each run two laps on the track with no other trucks running. The fastest driver earns pole position, the second fastest joins the fastest on the front row, and it works through the rest of the field, with the slowest in the final position of the starting lineup.

Corey Heim heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +275 odds. He leads the series points race and his two wins are tied with five other drivers for the series lead. He hasn’t mathematically clinched the regular season title, but with a 42 point lead on Zane Smith, he’s all but assured of winning the regular season title. Smith follows him on the odds list with +450 odds to win on Saturday.

Here is the full field for the Worldwide Express 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.