 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Worldwide Express 250 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250 at the Richmond Raceway.

By Brittany Jarret
Erik Jones, driver of the #20 Craftsman Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 21, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series closes out its regular season this weekend when the field races in the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, but it is preceded with single-truck, two-lap qualifying on Friday. Qualifying gets started at 5:35 p.m. ET and will not air on TV. The race on Saturday will air on FS1.

Qualifying for the Truck Series will see the field of 38 drivers each run two laps on the track with no other trucks running. The fastest driver earns pole position, the second fastest joins the fastest on the front row, and it works through the rest of the field, with the slowest in the final position of the starting lineup.

Corey Heim heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +275 odds. He leads the series points race and his two wins are tied with five other drivers for the series lead. He hasn’t mathematically clinched the regular season title, but with a 42 point lead on Zane Smith, he’s all but assured of winning the regular season title. Smith follows him on the odds list with +450 odds to win on Saturday.

Here is the full field for the Worldwide Express 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Worldwide Express 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Will Rodgers 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Colby Howard 9
7 Corey Heim 11
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Hailie Deegan 13
10 Trey Hutchens 14
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Mason Massey 20
16 Christian Rose 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Ryan Vargas 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Derek Lemke 33
23 Josh Reaume 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Bayley Currey 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Jerry Bohlman 46
31 Matt Mills 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Conner Jones 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Justin S. Carroll 90
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Network