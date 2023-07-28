Breaking down the weather forecast for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

All three major NASCAR series will be in action this weekend. The Xfinity Series will head to Road American in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and the Truck Series and Cup Series will be in Richmond, Virginia.

The forecast calls for thunderstorms to roll through Elkhart Lake on Friday, which may affect practice and qualifying times. However, on the day of the Henry 180, the weather should be clear. In Richmond, clear weather is predicted for Friday and Saturday, which is good news for the Truck Series. The Cook Out 400 is the only event on Sunday, but it may be affected by afternoon thunderstorms in the area.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for Richmond Raceway in Virginia and Road America in Wisconsin this weekend with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 28

Elkhart Lake: Hi 85°, Low 61°: Thunderstorms, 61% chance of rain

Richmond: Hi 99°, Low 78°: Mostly sunny, 17% chance of rain

5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series practice (at Road America)

5:05 p.m. ET, Truck Series practice

5:35 p.m. ET, Truck Series qualifying

6 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series qualifying (at Road America)

Saturday, July 29

Elkhart Lake: Hi 80°, Low 56°: Mostly sunny, 17% chance of rain

Richmond: Hi 98°, Low 74°: Partly cloudy, 19% chance of rain

12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Series practice

1:20 p.m. ET, Cup Series qualifying

3 p.m. ET, Henry 180, Xfinity Series (at Road America)

7:30 p.m. ET, Worldwide Express 250, Truck Series

Sunday, July 30

Richmond: Hi 86°, Low 66°: PM thunderstorms, 57% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Cook Out 400, Cup Series