NASCAR schedule for 2023 Richmond Raceway and Road America races

NASCAR heads to Virginia and Wisconsin this week for a packed slate of races. All three major series will be in action this weekend. This weekend marks the Truck Series’ final race before their playoff season begins. The Xfinity Series still has seven races remaining before playoffs, and the Cup Series has five races remaining.

The weekend kicks off with the Xfinity Series race at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 29. The race will air on NBC and will be preceded by practice and qualifying on Friday. AJ Allmendinger enters as the favorite at +10 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Truck Series also has practice and qualifying on Friday, and the race will air on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The weekend wraps up with the Cup Series, which will air on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 30. Practice and qualifying will air on USA on Saturday. Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite to win, installed at +450.

All times below are ET.

Friday, July 28

5:00 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series practice (at Road America) — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

5:05 p.m. ET — Truck Series practice — No TV

5:35 p.m. ET — Truck Series qualifying — No TV

6:00 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series qualifying (at Road America) — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Saturday, July 29

12:35 p.m. ET — Cup Series practice — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

1:20 p.m. ET — Cup Series qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

3:00 p.m. ET — Henry 180, Xfinity Series (at Road America) — NBC, NBC Sports Live

7:30 p.m. ET — Worldwide Express 250, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, July 30

3:00 p.m. ET — Cook Out 400, Cup Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live