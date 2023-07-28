Breaking down cut line for the 2023 3M Open

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2023 3M Open on Friday, and the field should be cut in half

The first afternoon trios tee off on Friday at 1:10 p.m. ET, so it should be about 3 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be. Of course many players will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18, while others from the morning session will have to sweat out the last shots of the day before knowing their status.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the 3M Open as of now?

Right now the projected cut line is at -2, with 83 players on that number or better. But there are a whopping 23 at -2 exactly, making for what should be a wild finish with plenty of players swinging back and forth from a Saturday tee time and the airport.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Gary Woodland at +4 thru 12 today is just playing out the string. Sepp Straka after a terrific Open Championship last week is at even par before his Day 2 starts, and he’ll need to find some birdies to stay around Saturday. Jimmy Walker has the first afternoon tee time, but at +2 the former major winner will need to go low to play the weekend.