How to watch France vs. Brazil in 2023 World Cup group stage

France will take on Brazil in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup. This match is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 28. Brazil sits atop Group F after the first matchday by posting a 4-0 victory over Panama. On the other hand, France tied with Jamaica 0-0.

In essence, Brazil can clinch the top spot in the group and a trip to the Round of 16 with a victory. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, France is slightly favored with a +165 moneyline compared to +170 for Brazil and +210 for the draw.

France vs. Brazil

Date: Saturday, July 29

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.