How to watch Sweden vs. Italy in 2023 World Cup group stage

Sweden and Italy will face off in their second match of the group stage as the two teams will look to take over the top spot outright. Both sides are coming off wins in their openers and sit at three points each at the top of the Group G table. Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET from Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. You can catch all the action via live broadcast on FS1.

Sweden comes into this match as the favorites, priced at -115 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Italy are +380 underdogs while a draw is set at +225.

Sweden vs. Italy

Date: Saturday, July 29

Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.