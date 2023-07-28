Panama vs. Jamaica picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 women’s World Cup group stage rolls on with Panama facing Jamaica in Group F. Jamaica managed a 0-0 tie with France in their first game, which puts them in joint second place in the group. On the other hand, Panama lost 4-0 to Brazil and aims to recover in order to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panama v. Jamaica

Date: Saturday, July 29

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Panama: +500

Draw: +230

Jamaica: -140

Moneyline pick: Draw +230

We knew Panama was going to be a heavy underdog heading into the tournament. They had extreme longshot odds of +25000 to win the group. After one match, that opinion hasn’t changed as Panama got thrashed 4-0 against Brazil.

On the other hand, Jamaica showed resiliency in its opening match against a France team that is ranked No. 5 in the world. However, it’s worth noting that Jamaica’s best player, Khadija Shaw, will be suspended for this match against Panama after accumulating a red card in the opener.

Jamaica, who struggled to score against World Cup-bound teams in all 2023 matches, won’t find this promising. They’ve only managed to score one goal against the last four qualifying teams they played. Now that their key striker is unavailable, a low-scoring draw seems more likely.