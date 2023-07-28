France vs. Brazil picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

The group stage of the 2023 World Cup continues when the two top teams from Group F — France and Brazil — meet on Saturday, July 28, at 6 a.m. ET. After beating Panama 4-0, Brazil is current leading Group F. Meanwhile, France had a 0-0 draw with Jamaica, so they are currently tied for second place.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France v. Brazil

Date: Saturday, July 28

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

France: +170

Draw: +215

Brazil: +175

Moneyline pick: Brazil +175

You could argue that France needs this win more than Brazil while holding one point in Group F compared to three points for Brazil. That’s probably why the French are slightly favored at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ary Borges was incredible for the Brazilians, securing three goals in their 4-0 rout of Panama. However, taking on “Les Bleues” on Saturday represents a step up in class. France has had trouble scoring as of late, losing 1-0 against Australia in its final match before the World Cup, then failing to pick up a goal in a 0-0 draw against Jamaica last week.,

France had 73% of possession in that contest, but only had five shots on target. The lack of finishing potential is worrisome, especially when facing a Brazil attack that is playing with poise and confidence.

Look for a tight battle throughout, as France will look to knock Brazil off its game and grind out a low-scoring win. However, I’m taking the Brazilians to find a breakthrough or two, winning the match and sealing their status on top of Group F.