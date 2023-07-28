Sweden vs. Italy picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Sweden will face off against Italy in their second match of the Group G campaign early Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET from Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweden v. Italy

Date: Saturday, July 29

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Sweden: -115

Draw: +220

Italy: +370

Moneyline pick: Draw +220

Both sides opened the group stage with wins, as Sweden came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over South Africa while Italy beat Argentina 1-0. After going down 1-0 in their opener, it took Sweden until the 90th minute to find the match winner against No. 54 South Africa. Amanda Ilestedt was the hero as she secured all three points for her side in the dying minutes.

Italy was deadlocked with Argentina for the majority of their opening match, until Cristiana Girelli found the back of the net in the 87th minute to get the win for her side. The Italians have won three of their last four matches, including an 8-0 rout over Moldova in World Cup qualification.

The Swedish side hasn’t fared quite as well, snapping a three-match winless skid with the win over South Africa. For a team that’s ranked No. 3 in the world, the expectation that they’re going to make a deep run in this tournament puts that much more pressure on them. Seeing how they struggled against South Africa and couldn’t put the game away until the very end, I’m going with a draw between the two teams.