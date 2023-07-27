Is Jaylen Brown actually UNDERPAID and UNDERVALUED?

Jaylen Brown this week signed the largest contract in NBA history, a five-year supermax extension worth $304 million and Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder took to Oddball with their thoughts.

BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.



Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option. pic.twitter.com/MQ6NKILY8Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

Charlotte, noted Boston fan, is sufficiently hyped, with her Jaylen Brown Zoom background (no, Amin, it’s not Batman appreciation day) and notes she hasn’t been able to stop smiling. But Amin has to rain on her parade a bit, noting that this is one of his pet peeves. He says it’s all paint-by-numbers and that there is no such thing as the greatest contract in NBA history. Because of the NBA’s maximum salaries and the fact that those salaries are calculated as a percentage of the salary cap, we can say unequivocally that the next guy to sign a max deal will have the biggest contract in NBA history. So enjoy the title while you have it, Jaylen.

Amin argues that these players are actually being UNDERPAID and UNDERVALUED from what they are actually contributing on the court. Lucy says she agrees with Amin because inflation is involved and things go up, so it’s something of a mind trick for fans when they say “Look how much we’re paying him” when in reality that is just how money works. Amin also points out that people marveling at how much the max player is getting paid never stop to think how much the guy paying the player is making. Amin points out that as fans mourn the working man in light of this deal, he GUARANTEES that Celtics owners Steve Pagliuca and Wyc Grousbeck are making way more.

Charlotte says Jaylen is worth the money, as when he and Jayson Tatum are on the court together and things are good it’s magical. The segment closes with Amin serenading Charlotte about the heady days of December 2022 for Celtics fans and somehow that feels oh so right.

Meanwhile, Amin also had something he needed to get off his chest ...

Episode 10 of Oddball is out now, and @DarthAmin has an announcement for the show going forward.



Amin’s standards > Numbers



Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/q4ALKzt4lF



Listen:

: https://t.co/sZo3TmoRgF



: https://t.co/ytb72h2bK3 pic.twitter.com/i6HyaU1ghC — Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder (@oddballhoops) July 27, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Jaylen Brown Gets PAID ft. Mo Dakhil

So, is Jaylen Brown gonna be a Celtic for life or is the richest contract in NBA history - five-years, $304 million - just the latest case of meaningless max contracts? Also, NBA’s Mo Dakhil is back on Oddball to analyze key performances and takeaways from Summer League going into the season.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder YouTube page as well as the DraftKings YouTube page. Subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter (and don’t forget to follow DraftKings Network on Twitter too).

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.