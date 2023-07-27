Report: Free agent RB Dalvin Cook visiting New York Jets

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is visiting with the New York Jets, per Tom Pelissero. Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason and is still looking for his next team. He is among a handful of talented running backs like Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette, who remain free agents as training camps begin.

The Vikings drafted Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Through six seasons, he has totaled 5,993 yards with 47 touchdowns. Cook has added 1,794 yards and five touchdowns through the air. He will turn 28 years old before the start of next season but should have plenty left in the tank to land on a roster.

Cook going to the Jets would present an interesting case for them in the AFC East. They have undergone a facelift on offense with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center and Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman shoring up the team’s wide receiver depth. New York is hoping that last year’s second round pick Breece Hall is fully recovered from the torn ACL that ended his rookie season early.

The interest in Cook could suggest either that the team is worried about Hall or that they think the veteran would complement the younger player as he eases back into playing. The running back room currently consists of Hall, Michael Carter, rookie Israel Abanikanda and Zonovan Knight, meaning if Cook is signed, someone could be waived.